Martinsville ISD cancels classes Thursday, Friday due to student illnesses

Martinsville ISD’s administration has announced that the school district’s campus will be closed Thursday and Friday because of the high number of illness-related student absences.

Martinsville ISD Superintendent David Simmons made the announcement on the district’s Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.

During the two days that classes are canceled at Martinsville ISD, the district’s custodial services crew will clean the campus with a disinfectant, the Facebook post stated.

Classes will resume at the regular time Monday morning.

