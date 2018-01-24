Lufkin PD patrol unit involved in chain-reaction wreck involving 3 other vehicles

A marked Lufkin Police Department patrol unit was involved in a four-vehicle wreck that occurred at the intersection of Timberland Drive and Paul Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

According to a press release, the Texas Department of Public Safety investigated the chain-reaction crash.

“The preliminary crash investigation indicates that a 2016 Lufkin Police Department-marked patrol vehicle, a 1984 Chevrolet pickup, and a 2001 Toyota pickup were facing north on Timberland Drive and stopped for the traffic signal at the intersection of Paul Avenue,” the press release stated. “A 2018 Kia was also traveling north on Timberland Drive and reportedly failed to control speed and struck the Toyota pickup from behind causing a chain reaction crash.”

The driver of the Kia was identified as Carmen Carrell, 80, of Lufkin, and the driver of the Toyota was identified as Martin Ramirez, 72, of Lufkin. Badillo Gamboa, 74, of Lufkin, was driving the Chevrolet pickup, and Officer Jeremy Chavoz, 36, of Lufkin was driving the LPD patrol unit, the press release stated.

Chavoz, Gamboa, and Ramirez were all taken to CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Hospital in Lufkin for treatment of possible injuries, the press release stated. Carrell was not injured in the wreck.

The crash is still under investigation.

