Nacogdoches ISD announces class will resume at Raguet Elementary Thursday

Classes at Nacogdoches ISD's Raguet Elementary campus will resume at the normal time Thursday, according to NISD's administration.

The campus was closed Wednesday because of a problem with its heating system.

"Classes will be held Thursday, Jan. 25, at Raguet Elementary on regular schedule," a press release stated. 'The heating system at the school has been repaired."

The teachers and staff at Raguet Elementary were required to report for work at their normal times Wednesday.

