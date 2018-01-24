Hudson home destroyed after an early morning fire

An early morning blaze broke out at home in Hudson on Wednesday.

The Hudson police chief said a mobile home in the 500 block of Walnut Hill Road is a total loss.

Homeowner Ruby Laws said she thinks the fire started because of a space heater. No one was injured in the blaze, but sadly the fire killed three puppies.

"I have puppies in there. I said they're screaming and need to get them puppies out of there," Laws said. "They're going to burn up. But by the time the fire department got here, puppies, they were already gone. Everything in the house is gone."

She said of the four puppies inside the home, only one survived.

Fire officials are still investigating the exact cause.

