Moffett VFD fire chief's home caught on fire

Multiple fire departments responded to a report of a house fire in Angelina County on Wednesday.

The home belongs to the Moffett Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Edward Sweet. His family said the fire started in the kitchen near the stove.

"My brother the fire chief. He has some issues with the smoke and stuff and so he's at the hospital right now," said Holly Klock, Sweet's sister.

Klock said Sweet was taken to Woodland Heights Medical Center to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The family said they are asking for prayers from the community for the fire chief to recover.

