Trinity County fire example of dry conditions raising fire chances

The Trinity County fire on Tuesday, that ended up burning over 200-acres of pasture, was caused by an out of control debris fire.

"As we progressed in our attack, we started realizing that this was getting overwhelmed," said Apple Springs Fire president, Gary Matheson. "We started calling for assets."

Fire departments from Trinity, Polk, and Houston counties responded to the call.

"With the wind whipping up the way it was, we were seeing fire lengths from 4 to 5 feet, which is very unusual here," Matheson said.

A separate debris fire, only a few miles away, also got out of control, which fire officials are seeing as more than just a coincidence.

"When we have these low relative humidity days, we're actually getting a lot of fire potential out there," said Texas A&M Forest Service district forester, Todd Nightingale. "A lot of the grassy and fine fuels. All the grasses have been cured from dying off and just being dormant this time of year. And, with that they are readily available fuel. A very dangerous situation."

Nightingale stressed knowing your limits when it comes to making a decision, to burn trash or other debris.

"For people doing debris burning, they need to be monitoring it and making sure that the fire does not get away from them," Nightingale said.

Nightingale added that East Texas could start seeing a higher chance of wildfires, in wooded areas, if dry conditions continue.

