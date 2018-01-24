Damage left behind by Hurricane Harvey results in $250K project to refurbish East Loop

Months have passed since Hurricane Harvey, but damage left behind by tar still remains on the Lufkin Loop.

This week, crews have been working in several areas including on frontage roads and exit ramps to remove debris and lay a new surface.

"As people exited the loop during those days, that one day before we got the loop closed, the material was tracked onto exit ramps and frontage roads," said Rhonda Oaks, public information officer with the Texas Department of Transportation. "That's why we're coming and doing those now. We're removing all of that and putting in a new surface."



TxDOT said this project was necessary to complete and rehabilitate the east loop.

"They'll mill those up, and it will probably be no deeper than about that far into the pavement," Oaks said. "Just take off that surface layer and come back in and lay a whole new surface."



Drivers traveling up and down the loop were given advance notice as traffic was re-routed for area businesses and schools



"It's heavily traveled, not just with local people but with big trucks, so it's important to prepare for that," Oaks said.



The exits by Ford Chapel Road and Lufkin Avenue are still going to be closed for the rest of Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning.

TxDOT said crews will begin work along the opposite side of the loop in hopes of completing the project by midday Thursday.

The project costs $250,000.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.