Remembering the 10: One on one with SFA Head Coach Kyle Keller

On January 27, it will have been 17 years since a plane carrying 8 passengers associated with the Oklahoma State Basketball program and two pilots crashed in Colorado, killing all on board.

SFA Head Coach Kyle Keller, an assistant at the time with Oklahoma State, was supposed to be on the plane. However, he was switched at the request of Head Coach Eddie Sutton with the idea that Keller would get back more quickly on the other plane. Keller traded seats with his cousin Nate Fleming, who was a player for Oklahoma State.

Below is the full interview KTRE Sports conducted with coach Keller just days before the 17th anniversary.