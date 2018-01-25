Police investigate late-night gas station robbery in Crockett

Police are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store in Crockett late Wednesday.

Around 9:51 p.m., two suspects armed with handguns walked into the EZ Stop at 501 West Goliad Avenue.

One of the suspects ordered the clerk to put all of the money from the cash register and the drop box into a backpack. The other suspect guarded a second worker inside the store, a news release stated.

The first suspect, described as having a slender build, was wearing black clothing with a red bandanna covering their face. The second suspect had a heavier build and was wearing a black top with grey sweatpants at the time of the robbery.

Both suspects got away on foot with an unknown amount of cash.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Crockett Police Department at (936) 544-2021 or East Texas Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-TIPS.

