Lufkin road closed after early morning crash

A busy Lufkin road is closed after an early morning crash Thursday.

According to officials, sometime before 2 a.m., there was a wreck on South Timberland Drive near 1st Street.

Both southbound lanes of South Timberland Drive are closed between Denman Avenue and 1st Street until 8 a.m. for crews to clear the scene.

Details on the cause of the wreck injuries were not immediately available.

