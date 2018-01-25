Lufkin PD asking for public's help finding Big's attempted robbery suspect

The Lufkin Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man who brandished a knife when he tried to rob the Big's convenience store on Timberland Drive Monday morning.

The suspect ran from the store on foot after the clerk nearly shut the cash register drawer on his hand.

According to a press release, the attempted robbery occurred at the Big's convenience store located in the 600 block of South Timberland Drive at about 11:45 a.m. Monday.

"The man, described as a white male, medium build, 5'9, entered the store wearing a red hat, red bandana around his face, a dark blue and gray long sleeve shirt and gray pants around 11:45 a.m.," the press release stated. "He was holding a butcher knife and told a store clerk, 'Give me the money in the register.'"

Then the clerk told him "no" and nearly shut the register drawer on his hand as he reached across the counter for the money.

At that point, the suspect fled from the store on foot and ran west across East Denman Avenue,

"A customer followed him, but lost him in a wooded area near Third Street and Finley," the press release stated. "Officers searched the area but were unable to find the man.

Anyone with any information about the man's identity is urged to call the Lufkin Police Department at (936) 633-0356. People who want to remain anonymous may call Deep East Texas Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-TIPS.

