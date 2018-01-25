Lufkin fire crews response to house fire on Walnut Bend; large hole visible in roof

Lufkin fire crews have responded to a report of a fire at a home in the 1300 block of Walnut Bend.

According to Lufkin's fire chief, Tedd Lovett, multiple neighbors in the Brookhollow residential community reported hearing loud, explosive noises coming from the fire.

"We had ammunition inside going off, and so we made what we call an indirect attack from the outside," Lovett said. "We knocked the fire down, and now, we're just mopping up."

Fire Marshal Keith Cole said that the homeowner, who was uninjured, was alerted to the fire because of these noises.

"He said he heard some popping sounds," Cole said. "He ran into the garage, where he heard the sounds coming from. He could see flames in a storage area he had in the garage."

None of the firefighters were harmed by the exploding ammunition.

The fire, which originated on the garage side of the home, burned through the roof and exposed the wooden beams.

"He's not sure not exactly what started the fire," Cole said. "He did have a space heater plugged into that storage area, around there. So, when the flames are all the way out and cleared, I'll go in there and see what checks out. But, his story about where the fire started looks like that's where it started."

The official cause of the fire is expected to be released early Friday, following a full investigation from the fire marshal.

