Restaurant Report - Nacogdoches - 01/25/18

Peking at 3103 North Street: 13 demerits for one spray bottle needed to be re-labeled, foods not kept covered in cooler, thermometer not provided, utensils in hand sink, chicken and boxes of food not stored properly, vents not kept clean, walls needed to be wiped down, dumpster lids not kept closed, and floor areas weren’t smooth and easily cleanable.

La Usuluteca; 11 demerits for gas-powered device stored improperly, onions stored improperly, use-by dates needed, thermometers not provided for cooks and all refrigerators and freezers, soap needed at handwash sink, dumpster lids not kept closed, and paper towels needed in the bathroom.

Dickey’s BBQ Pit at 3505 South Street, Suite C: 10 demerits for use-by dates needed on all sliced meats in cooler, soap needed at both hand wash sinks, fryers in back storage area needed to be re-cleaned and re-sanitized, one knife needed to be discarded, vents not kept clean, dumpster lids not kept closed, missing or damaged ceiling tiles needed to be replaced or repaired, and floor or wall areas not smooth and easily cleanable.

Texas Sports Bar and Grill at 3400 South Street: One milk product needed to be discarded, thermometers not provided for all coolers and freezers, hand towels needed for hand wash sink, missing ceiling tiles, and floor or wall areas damaged and not easily cleanable.

Papa Jon’s Pizza at 2702 North Street: 8 demerits for spray bottle not labeled, paper towels needed at handwash sink, vents not kept clean, and floor areas not smooth and easily cleanable.

Mike’s Barbecue House at 1622 South Street: 7 demerits for buckets of food stored improperly in back cooler, thermometers not provided for all coolers and freezers, window sill and window areas near drinks not kept wiped down, dumpster lids not kept closed, and walls, floor, or ceiling areas not in good repair.

Jalapeno Tree at 637 North University Drive: 6 demerits for visible thermometer needed for bar cooler with milk, hand wash sinks not kept empty, paper towels needed at hand sink, dumpster lids not kept closed, and wall and floor area near walk-in cooler needed to be repaired.

Sonic Drive-In at 2903 North Street: 5 demerits for hand wash sink needs paper towels, one knife needed to be discarded because it wasn’t smooth and easily cleanable, vents not kept clean, floors not swept, and wall area that wasn’t smooth and easily cleanable needed to be repaired.

Wingstop at 4909 North Street, Suite 206: 4 demerits for hot water not at minimum temperature and paper towels needed at one hand sink.

Pepperjack’s at 1504 North Street: 3 demerits for several drink products needed to be discarded and floor areas that weren’t smooth and easily cleanable needed to be repaired.

Pizza Hut Delivery at 2508 South Street: 3 demerits for scoops not stored properly in prep cooler, vents not kept clean, fans not kept clean, floor and wall areas that weren’t smooth and easily cleanable needed to be repaired, and missing or damaged ceiling tiles needed to be repaired.

Zouki’s at 1202 North Street, Suite B: 2 demerits for one canned food product needed to be discarded.

Pie’s at 1220 North Street, Suite 100: 1 demerit for floor areas that weren’t smooth or easily cleanable needed to be replaced or repaired.