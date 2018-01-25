Onalaska woman accused of sexually assaulting boy 4 years ago

Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office have arrested an Onalaska woman accused of having sex with a boy in 2013, when he was 13 years old.

Janell Lee Brown, 36, is charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault of a child.

According to an arrest affidavit, the boy made an outcry, saying Brown sexually assaulted him in 2013, while she was high on methamphetamine.

According to the affidavit, Brown admitted to having sex with the boy.

A warrant for Brown’s arrest was obtained on Tuesday and she was arrested the same day.

Jail records she posted a bond of an undisclosed amount on Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.