National Hurricane Center releases full report on Hurricane Harvey

Following Hurricane Harvey, seven East Texas counties were named "presidential disaster declaration counties".

Thursday, the National Hurricane Center released an extensive report on Harvey. That report includes the number of casualties, damages, and climate statistics.

Simultaneously, the Deep East Texas Council of Governments is also reporting statistics on related housing assistance.



After five months, many people are still reeling in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.



"A lot of them are really tired. We're seeing many that have been through several of the flood events in the last two years. Keep in mind, Jasper County has had five presidential disaster declarations in two years, and all due to flooding."

A report released Thursday by the National Hurricane Center shows Jasper and Newton counties were the most impacted by the hurricane. It reveals four people died as a result of Harvey. The report also highlights that the two counties combined received 20 to 40 inches of rain. This caused 4,000 homes in Jasper County and about 2,000 in Newton County to flood.



The hardest hit areas were those along the Sabine River, which includes homes in the Tyler County area.



Executive Director of Deep East Texas Council of Governments say residents are receiving temporary housing assistance from FEMA which is only expected to last 18 months from the time of the hurricane.



But there is some good news on the way.



"There will be an appropriation of money by the Congress. In fact, the House has already appropriated 5 billion dollars for the State of Texas . The Senate has not yet voted on it, but that has been an agreement that it will be approved."



And once the federal money is formally approved, DETCOG plans to develop a method to distribute the money to the various counties. In the meantime, the council established a disaster recover subcommittee which will help expedite the funds once the senate votes.



