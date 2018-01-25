Thundering 13, Coach Bud Maddux honored at annual chamber banquet

It has been five months since 13 little league players from Lufkin stole the hearts of the nation. Five months later, they are still getting honored for bringing home the U.S. Little League Championship.

The Lufkin/Angelina Chamber of Commerce held their 98th annual Chamber Banquet Thursday night and the 'Thundering 13' were the guest of honor.

The team was first awarded the Golden Anvil award. The award is handed out every year to a person or organization in the community that has made a difference in the community.

After the award was presented a surprised coach Bud Maddux went back on stage to receive the Angelina Ward, which is handed out to a person based on their lifetime achievement and commitment to the community.

Maddux has coached youth baseball in Lufkin for over 40 years and earned respect form both the players and the parents. Both awards were given standing ovations.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.