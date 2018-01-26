Huntington starts baseball season with midnight practice

At 12 am on Friday the high school baseball season in Texas got underway.

Many schools will wait until the sun comes up to start their first day of on field practice. The Huntington Red Devils were not waiting around. Around 11 pm on Thursday, first year head coach Richard Martinez inspected the field. Fifty-nine minutes later, his players waited outside of the outfield fence. When the digital clock went from 11:59 to 12:00, Martinez gave the word to start practice.

"The guys requested it," Martinez said. "I felt like it was going to bring the right energy. The coaches had no problem with it. They knew we were going to have to get out in the cold conditions."

Martinez is familiar to the area. Last spring he was in Zavalla. The year before that he rebuilt the Western Texas College Baseball program. Many in the area thought will remember Martinez as the assistant head coach at Angelina College for 11 seasons. Martinez knows the team is young but he believes the team can do good.

"There is no goal less than going to Austin and taking the number one spot," Martinez said. "We are not concerning ourselves right now with who is our opponent. We are concerned with the x's and o's and executing them."

Huntington's first scrimmage of the year will be on Feb.9 in Nacogdoches.

