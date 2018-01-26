Grapeland man gets 5 years prison for robbing man of $80

A Grapeland man has agreed to a prison sentence after pleading guilty to robbing someone at gunpoint.

Cody Lynn Bledsoe, 29, pleaded guilty on Thursday and accepted a five-year prison sentence.

Bledsoe and Damon Dewayne Dickson, of Beaumont, are accused of robbing the man at gunpoint on South 2nd Street in Crockett.

The pair were arrested in July after the victim told a store employee at Super Shop No. 2 that he had been robbed. The employee then called Crockett police.

The victim described the two to police and police then detained the men in front of the store.

The employee told police she saw Bledsoe laughing when he came into the store and that he bought two bags of chips with a $20 bill. The employee then reported hearing Bledsoe say “We just [expletive] up a white man out of 480 at gunpoint.”

The victim told police Bledsoe showed him a black handgun and said “Give me your money” and he and Dickson took his money and ran away.

Dickson’s case is pending in district court.

