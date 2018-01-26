Houston man who had child in car with weed, ecstasy, Xanax agrees to 5 years deferred

A Houston man who endangered a 4-year-old boy by having marijuana, ecstasy, and Xanax in a car with the child in it back in April of 2017 agreed to a plea bargain deal of five years of deferred adjudication Thursday.

Jesse Joie Bickham appeared in a Houston County courtroom in Crockett Thursday. When Bickham was arrested after a traffic stop, he was originally charged with state-jail felony child endangerment, state-jail felony possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, Class A misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams, Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and two Class C misdemeanors - no driver’s license and child safety seat violation.

Janee Santrece Morrow, of Houston, was arrested in the same traffic stop. She was charged with state-jail felony child endangerment and Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

According to the arrest affidavit, the DPS trooper was on patrol on April 29, 2017, when he spotted a blue 2012 Volkswagen Jetta speeding on US 287 and made a traffic stop on it. The trooper wrote in the affidavit that as soon as he stepped out of his patrol car, he noticed the smell of marijuana coming from inside the Jetta.

At that point, the DPS trooper had Bickham, who said he didn’t have a driver’s license, get out of the car and move to its rear. In addition to Morrow, who was a passenger in the Volkswagen, the trooper also saw a young boy in the back seat of the car. The child wasn’t in a child safety seat, the affidavit stated.

Morrow told the trooper that the 4-year-old boy was her son and that she and Bickham are dating.

When the DPS trooper asked Morrow if there was any marijuana left in the car, she told him that she and Bickham had smoked it all on the way back from Tyler, the affidavit stated. Bickham also allegedly told the trooper there was no marijuana inside the car.

A search of the couple’s Jetta turned up marijuana inside cigar wrapping paper that both Morrow and Bickham said belonged to Bickham. Several MDMA, or ecstasy, pills were found in a container in the car’s trunk, and marijuana was found in a clear plastic baggy in the back seat, the affidavit stated.

After the DPS trooper handcuffed Bickham, he searched him and found several small pills believed to be Xanax in the man’s right sock, the affidavit stated.

While the trooper was talking to Morrow, he noticed a large lump in her pants and asked her to remove whatever she had in her pants. Morrow removed an orange pill bottle with several pills believed to be Xanax inside it, the affidavit stated.

Morrow told the DPS trooper that the pills belonged to Bickham and that he had asked her to hide them, the affidavit stated.

Bickham was put in the back seat of the trooper’s patrol unit and taken to the Houston County Jail, the affidavit stated.

A Child Protective Services investigator was then called in to take custody of Morrow’s son. Morrow and her son were taken to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office to wait for the CPS investigator. Morrow was booked into the jail after the CPS investigator took custody of her son.

