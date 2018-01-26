HPD: Palestine man arrested in Lufkin accused of shooting, killing wife

On Thursday, the Houston Police Department released new information in regard to a Palestine man that was arrested on a murder charge in Lufkin earlier this week.

Kalandre Kytrell Adams, 28, is accused of shooting and killing Keishawra Shepherd-Adams, his wife, on Nov. 3, 2017. Shepherd-Adams was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Adams was booked into the Angelina County Jail on a first-degree felony murder charge on Tuesday. He was released from the jail Friday, so he could be transferred to the Harris County Jail.

According to a press release from the Houston Police Department, Shepherd-Adams’ body was found in the middle of the 11400 block of Fawnway at about 6:25 a.m. on Nov. 3, 2017.

HPD Homicide Division Sgt. R. Rodriguez and Detectives M. Waters II and M. Condon said in the press release that Shepherd-Adams’ belongings were on the ground next to her and that witnesses reported hearing gunshots earlier that morning, between 3 and 4 a.m.

Further investigation identified Adams as the suspect in the case, and a murder charge was filed on him with the 230th Judicial District Court in Harris County on Monday.

Lufkin PD officers assisted the Houston Police Department by arresting Adams at High Point Apartments, which is located at 3507 John Redditt Drive. He was arrested without incident and taken to the Angelina County Jail.

Adams admitted to HPD homicide investigators his involvement in his wife's death,” the press release stated.

