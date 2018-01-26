Woman arrested for child endangerment after Crockett stop agrees to 4 years deferred

A Houston woman who endangered a 3-year-old child by having marijuana in her vehicle back in May of 2017 agreed to a plea bargain deal of four years of deferred adjudication.

Kriss Kaivian Jackson appeared in a Crockett courtroom for a plea hearing Thursday.

When Jackson was arrested, she was charged with state-jail felony child endangerment and Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.

According to the arrest affidavit, Crockett PD officers stopped Jackson’s vehicle on Loop 304 near State Highway 19 South at about 3:32 p.m. on May 15, 2017, because it had an unreadable license plate.

When one of the officers spoke with Jackson and asked for her driver’s license and insurance information, he noticed a strong odor of burnt marijuana. Jackson allegedly responded, “No” when the CPD officer if she had any drugs or guns in the car.

The Crockett PD officer also noticed that a 3-year-old child was secured in a car seat in the back seat of the vehicle.

A search of Jackson’s vehicle turned up a Hershey’s candy package in a cooler on the passenger’s side of the car. The package contained a small plastic baggie with a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana and four joints with smoked marijuana inside of them, the affidavit stated.

Jackson told the CPD officers that the marijuana belonged to her, the affidavit stated. She also said that she had been smoking marijuana right before the traffic stop when she was traveling to Crockett from Houston.

