Angelina County offers drive-thru service for taxes

The words fast and drive-thru don't usually come to mind when talking about paying your taxes. But, Angelina county is making it work.

"What we do is people come up, and if they're going to pay with a check, instead of waiting in the long line, they can give us a check outside," said Angelina County Tax Assessor Billie Page. "And, we will give them a card, acknowledging that we've accepted their check."

The drive-thru tax-paying service was offered for the first time last year and is making a comeback this year because of the result.

"The response was, and this came from the general public as well as other elected officials, who came up to pay their taxes," Page said. "Why didn't we ever think of this before?"

Page is the brains of the operation but admitted the service is a bigger trend.

"I'd like to say that it's an original idea, but some of the fellow tax assessors across the state had done it, and it was very successful," Page said.

The service began today at 10 a.m., and each day will go through lunch until 4:30 p.m.

"Everybody was excited about it and grateful that we took the initiative to do something more helpful, keep them out of the line," Page said. "And, we had a lot of people say, wow, that was a smart person that came up with this one. And, I said, nah, it was just me."

Only checks will be accepted at the drive-thru. Other types of payment will be accepted inside.

The drive-thru service will continue to be offered at the annex next January 29-31. The deadline to pay is January 31.

