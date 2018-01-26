Last chance for 'Chairished' Blessings tickets in Nacogdoches

Love INC Director Patti Goodrum encourages people to buy tickets now for Chairished Blessings. The event is Feb. 2 at the Nacogdoches Co. Civic Center. (Source: KTRE Staff)

Love In the Name of Christ is where many designers obtain supplies for Chairished Blessings, the agency's big fundraiser. (Source: KTRE Staff)

Love in the Name of Christ in Nacogdoches wants people to know that tickets for “Chairished Blessings,” its biggest fundraiser, are still available.

"Our churches and our groups of volunteers come in and choose things from our warehouse to repurpose and make beautiful,” said Patti Goodrum, the director of Love, INC. “And so, we have several booths. We have like eight booths. We've got a beach nook room. We have a bedroom, a child's room, a prayer room. We have a man cave."

The decor will be sold through a silent auction following a dinner.



Other items are up for sale, too. The event is a week from today on February 2nd from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Nacogdoches County Civic Center. Tickets may be purchased online through Paypal. Those interested in attending can also call (936) 569-8555 for tickets.

Click here for the Love, INC website.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.