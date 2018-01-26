Good weather welcome Lufkin Panthers to first day of practice

The Lufkin Panthers were just one of hundreds a teams across the state that started baseball practice on Friday.

Third-year head coach John Cobb had the team work on hitting drills out at Morris Frank Park in the early afternoon. This will be the last year that the team will be in 6A before moving down to 5A for at least the next two years. Cobb is pushing for another playoff birth in a tough district where they will have to contend with The Woodlands and Oak Ridge as the three top teams. Cobb is not overlooking the other teams.

"It is a very tough district," Cobb said. "If we pitch well and pitch they way they are capable of doing it, swing the bats well and play great defense this could be an exciting year for us."

The team also welcomed the slightly cloudy sky and nice temperatures.

"The first day of practice, you don't always get weather like this," Cobb said. This is great just to be out in the sun and be in short sleeves and shirts is a great deal."

According to Cobb, the Panthers will scrimmage against Hudson on Feb.3

