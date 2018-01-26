Nacogdoches superintendent speaks out after contract renewal



There were many outbursts and upset parents during Nacogdoches ISD’s school board meeting last night.

“It's like this because we've tried more normal, rational, polite, not hysterical methods and many people here feel like you’ll have slapped us in the face,” said Nacogdoches parent Heather Olson-Beal.

Superintendent Sandra Dowdy feels that she's done her job to initiate an open door policy.

“I have put in coffee chats for parents to come and meet with me, said Superintendent Sandra Dowdy. “I said the other night that if we need additional forums I’m open to having them.”



Dowdy said her job was to get all campuses out of I.R., which stands for improvement required due to test scores.

Now only two schools are labeled in that category.

With the renewal of her contract, Dowdy hopes the TIPPS grant will do the job.

“In other words we got more money for people to assist on those campuses. We have interventions throughout the campus, extra tutorials, and summer school,” said Dowdy.

Dowdy pointed out during her year as superintendent, Nacogdoches High School met the state standard for 2017.

Even though the 4 to 3 vote shows division in the school board, they are going through measurements to create unity.



