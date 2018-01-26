Pineywoods Academy rolls past Brookeland, Nacogdoches takes down Corsicana

Source: KTRE Staff LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) -
Friday night wrapped up another week of district action as teams start to prepare themselves for Playoff runs.
Boys Scores
Pineywoods Academy 81, Brookeland 32
Nacogdoches 63, Corsicana 51
The Woodlands 66, Lufkin 55
Center 74, Rusk 54
Shepherd 76, Diboll 61
Jasper 73, Huntington 70
Central 62, Hemphill 59
Lovelady 79, Latexo 28
Girls Scores
Lufkin 58, The Woodlands 45
Lovelady 79, Latexo 28
Huntington 57, Jasper 50
Diboll 79, Shepherd 16
