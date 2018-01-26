Pineywoods Academy rolls past Brookeland, Nacogdoches takes down Corsicana

Friday night wrapped up another week of district action as teams start to prepare themselves for Playoff runs.

Boys Scores

Pineywoods Academy 81, Brookeland 32

Nacogdoches 63, Corsicana 51

The Woodlands 66, Lufkin 55

Center 74, Rusk 54

Shepherd 76, Diboll 61

Jasper 73, Huntington 70

Central 62, Hemphill 59

Lovelady 79, Latexo 28

Girls Scores

Lufkin 58, The Woodlands 45

Lovelady 79, Latexo 28

Huntington 57, Jasper 50

Diboll 79, Shepherd 16