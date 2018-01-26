Lufkin man arrested after leading DPS Troopers on chase

An East Texas man is in jail after fleeing from a DPS trooper on Friday.

A Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper conducted a traffic stop at 4 p.m. Friday when the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Darren Robbins, fled in a 1999 Buick passenger car.

“The driver of the vehicle evaded troopers in his vehicle, a state jail felony,” DPS Spokesman David Hendry said in a press release. “The driver reportedly threw multiple items of contraband out of the window while fleeing from law enforcement.”

Robbins continued to evade arrest when he stopped his car on Ballard Road and began to run from troopers on foot. When he was apprehended, DPS also found that he was wanted by the Angelina County Sheriff’s office on multiple warrants.

“Robbins was transported to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office for evading arrest or detention, tamper/fabricate physical evidence, possession of dangerous drug, possession of marijuana, driving while license invalid, display expired license plates and fail to maintain financial responsibility,” a press release said. “Robbins was also wanted by the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office for assault causes bodily injury-family violence, bail jumping and fail to appear.”

The incident remains under investigation, and no other information was available.

