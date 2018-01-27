Lufkin man arrested after refusing to let fire officials put fire out

A Lufkin man was arrested early, Saturday morning after refusing to let fire fighters put out a fire in his apartment.

Juan Pablo Perez, 39, is charged with interfering with public duties, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers with the Lufkin Police Department were eventually able to get inside the apartment, and the fire was quickly put out. At that time, law enforcement found what seemed to be a drug lab, as well as some drug paraphernalia.

Perez is still being held at the Angelina County Jail under a combined $2,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.