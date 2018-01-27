Stephen F. Austin State University welcomes back Lumberjack basketball alumni

Lumberjack basketball players from across the years reunited Saturday at Stephen F. Austin State University's basketball court, to remember all that the program had taught them.

"I played under Coach Casper, and he prepared us for life outside of basketball," said 2005 through 2008 alum, Gerald Fonzie. "And, that was his biggest thing. To make sure we prepared."

The early 70s saw SFA basketball taking home two conference championships, a success that, for some, paved the way for more, outside of basketball.

"The will to succeed is nothing without the will to prepare," said 1972 through 1975 alum, Mark Dickerson. "So, it kind of prepared us for success. And, I retired from General Motor's Corporation after 31 years, so I say they kind of prepared me pretty well."

But, these wins have never been easy. Bobby Moore remembered the attitude that helped him and his teammates win conference championships in 1955 and 1956.

"A lot of it was fun," Moore said. "Now, it was hard work. It was not a piece of cake. And, it was kind of one of those survival of the fittest."

For SFA's current coach, Kyle Keller, bringing these men back is about thanking them, for making the basketball program what it is today.

"They won 23, 24 conference championships in 90 years, playing basketball here," Keller said. "So, they've been winning ball games here for a long, long time."

The alum's presence was seen as a form of inspiration, to those currently running the court.

"You know, they can help us out," said current senior, Ty Charles. "Show us the ropes and everything, and just keep supporting your school. Come back, showing support, even win or losing."

The alums will meet down on the court, during halftime of the men's game against Sam Houston State University, where they will be honored for their past accomplishments with a small presentation.

