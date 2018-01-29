Lufkin's Isaiah Phillips makes decision on college ball

With nine days left until National Signing Day Lukin Panther Running Back Isaiah Phillips has decided on his college destination.

The Lufkin senior announced on his Twitter page Monday morning that he would be committing to play football at the University of Louisiana Monroe.

The Panthers offensive player had zero offers during the football season but after a phenomenal senior year picked up five offers in the last month.

Phillips wrote via Twitter:

"I would first like to thank God for giving me options and opportunities to further my education and football career. I'd like to thank all the coaches and universities that believed I could play at the next level. Also all my family, friends, and coaches throughout my life that have shaped me and built me into the player and man I am today. Special thanks to Coach Guzman and what he's done for me and I am honored to be the last running back he'll coach. Furthermore, I am excited to announce that I am 100% committed to the University of Louisiana Monroe #TakeFlight"

The Panthers had their best season since 2012 after Isaiah Phillips rushed for 1,972 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns.

Phillips also had offers from Stephen F. Austin State University, Incarnate Word University, Abilene Christian University and Northwestern State University.

Panther fans will also want to pay attention to see if Phillips' teammate Malik Jackson will join him in Monroe. The wide receiver has also been offered a spot by the Warhawks.

The former University of Houston commit has yet to commit to a new school.

National Signing Day is on Feb. 7.

