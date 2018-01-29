Nacogdoches Co. Sheriff's Office seeking public's help in string of vehicle burglaries

In the wake of another string of vehicle burglaries that occurred on Jan. 25, the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is again asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect or suspects.

According to a post on the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the following areas were affected: County Road 302, CR 2031, CR 238, CR 2713, CR 234, and CR 2061.

“The suspects are using the same method as they did in the Woden car burglaries,” the Facebook post stated. “They are targeting vehicles that are left unlocked. They are stealing valuables such as money and guns that are left inside of vehicles.”

The post also says that anyone who saw anything suspicious in those areas in the evening of Jan. 26 is asked to call the sheriff’s office and speak to the patrol sergeant on duty.

“If anyone has any surveillance cameras in this area, please contact us, so that we can review this footage.”

In the Facebook post, Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges said the NCSO is working hard to solve these crimes and bring the people responsible to justice.

“We have investigated several leads and searched several places since the Woden car burglaries occurred in an effort to find out who has committed these crimes,” the Facebook post stated. “If you have any information at all on these crimes, please contact us at (936) 560-7777.”

People with information about these burglaries may also call Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers at (936) 560-INFO if they wish to remain anonymous.

Earlier this month, the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office posted information on its Facebook page about a similar string of burglaries that occurred in the Woden area early in the morning of Jan. 12.

According to that post, a suspect or suspects got into four vehicles on CR 415. Another vehicle was entered on CR 508, but nothing was taken.

"No forced entry was made into any vehicles, and all vehicles had been left unlocked," the previous Facebook post stated. "Some items that were taken in the Woden area were found on the side of the road in the 3600 block of FM 226."

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.