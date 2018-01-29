Jasper County Sheriff’s Office: Man confesses to inappropriately touching girl

Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Brookeland man accused of inappropriately touching an underage girl earlier this month.

Brian Allen Trahan, 43, is charged with second-degree indecency with a child.

According to the arrest affidavit, the investigation began on Jan. 16, when deputies met with the girl’s parents, who said a man had touched her. The mother said Trahan touched her inappropriately three times while she was asleep and that it had happened over a period of a couple weeks.

The affidavit states deputies spoke with Trahan, who confessed to touching the girl on three occasions.

Trahan was arrested on Friday and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

