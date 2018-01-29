How to keep KTRE 9 in your Facebook news feed

Facebook is making changes to your news feed that could affect how you receive news happening in your area. A few simple steps will make sure you continue to get stories that matter to your family and friends from KTRE 9.

Desktop computers

Go to our homepage and make sure you have "liked" KTRE 9. Hover over "Following" and select "See first" from the drop-down menu.

Also switch "Events, Suggested Live Videos" to "On," and you're all set!

How to like the station page on the desktop version of Facebook.

Phone and tablet users

On your smartphone or tablet, go to the KTRE 9 page and click "Like." Then select "Follow" or "Following;" click it and turn "Get Notifications" to the on position.

Also under "In your news feed," select "See first" to move our posts to the top.

How to get station notifications on the mobile Facebook app :

That's it! Thank you for choosing KTRE 9 for your local news coverage.

You can also follow us on Instagram at KTRE_News or on Twitter at @KTREnews.

