A Super Blue Blood Moon coming Wednesday

A Super Blue Blood Moon will occur on this last day of January early Wednesday morning. Yes, that is correct, a Super Blue Blood Moon. Try saying that three times fast.

We get this name from the fact we have three celestial events all coming together at the same time to give it this rare and unusual name.

It should be noted that this will be the first time we have seen a Super Blue Blood Moon since 1866.

The Super Moon aspect comes from the fact it will be the largest full moon we see all year, which means it will be about 14 percent bigger and 30 percent brighter than normal. Its larger than normal size stems from the fact it will be at its closest distance to earth.

The Blue Moon does not mean the moon will look or appear blue. Rather, it comes from the fact this will be the second full moon we see in the month of January, which is rare. Hence the phrase, "once in a blue moon."

Can one full moon be a blue moon, a blood moon and a supermoon all at once? Yes, and it happens Jan. 31. The best views will be from the western part of North America, Alaska or Hawaii. Find out more: https://t.co/dOLUdvUZkt pic.twitter.com/AjgCuWjAxy — NASA Solar System (@NASASolarSystem) January 18, 2018

The Blood Moon comes from the total lunar eclipse that will also take place on January 31st. With the sun, earth, and moon all in perfect alignment, the earth will end up casting a shadow on the moon during the pre-dawn hours on Wednesday morning. This will lead to the moon taking on a little bit of an orange or reddish tint.

The best time to view this will be around 6 a.m. on Wednesday, prior to sunrise and just before the moon sets, which occurs at 7:13 a.m. in Deep East Texas. Keep in mind the moon will be lowering on the western horizon, which means it could be difficult viewing for some, especially those of you who have a forest or line of trees on the west side of your home or residence.

The lack of any clouds should lead to ideal viewing conditions. Just make sure you get up early Wednesday morning or you will miss out.

