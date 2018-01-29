New business in Lufkin giving back to the less fortunate

According to the Nacogdoches Independent School District, one of the district buses was involved in a wreck on Monday.More >>
A new business owner in Lufkin is collaborating with City Councilman, Robert Shankle, in an effort to feed the homeless.
A representative of the estate for the 31-year-old man who was shot and killed during the attempted robbery of a Lufkin Dollar General store in November of 2017 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the store's owner and the suspect.
A sophomore Stephen F. Austin State University student was found deceased in her campus residence hall Friday, university officials announced.
