New business in Lufkin giving back to the less fortunate

A new business owner in Lufkin is collaborating with City Councilman Robert Shankle in an effort to feed the homeless.

Willie G opened his business two months ago and is thanking the community for their support.

“I want to give back to the community because the community put me here through their services and their support,” said owner Willie G.

Willie thought the perfect idea to thank the community was reaching out to the less fortunate.

“I have a passion and desire for the homeless. I was homeless myself. I know what that feels like,” Willie said.

So he and Shankle, are teaming together to lend a helping hand Wednesday and could use your help.

“You know we need volunteers. Anybody that can come help support the local because I can't do this all by myself,” Willie said.

“We are looking for about 15 to 20 people to come out and help volunteer,” said Shankle.

Shankle said he still needs volunteers.

Less fortunate people said Monday that this event makes it comfortable to get a warm meal instead of begging on the side of streets.

“It feels good to know that there are people out there that care, that don't mind giving, and so there are other people that receive because of that, said Robert Willett, a homeless man.

For two weeks, Willie G and Shankle have been preparing meals and passing out flyers to homeless people around town.

“It feels very rewarding. It feels that I’m doing one of the things on my bucket list,” Willie said.

Hot meals will be packed in a van to give out those who can't make it to the event.

If you are interested in volunteering, the setup time is at 9:30 a.m. at Willie B's BBQ & Fish.

Shankle said no sign up is needed. Just come as you are.

