Nacogdoches ISD bus hit by car, no students on board

According to the Nacogdoches Independent School District, one of the district buses was involved in a wreck on Monday.



School district officials say a NISD bus was in Madisonville Monday afternoon for a boys soccer game. It had dropped off the boys at the stadium as scheduled, NISD Director of Transportation Stacy Lampkin said, before the wreck occurred.

A car hit the bus, and there were no injuries. Damage to the bus was minimal. The team will return home tonight following the game, Lampkin said.



