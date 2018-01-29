After flu delays games, Martinsville sweeps Kennard

After an 11 day break, the Martinsville Pirates returned to action on Monday night for a game against Kennard.

Both the boys and girls won their games to both remain undefeated in district and at the top of the district standings. The girls won 52-28 while the boys won 53-39. The games were originally scheduled for this past Friday but a Flu outbreak in the district caused school to be canceled so the games was moved.

"The 11 days off we had made me worry about ring rust, very much like a boxer," Head Boys Coach Danny Enloe said. "The ability to play defense night in and night out has got to be there. I knew it was going to affect us offensively and defensively. I think we had more mishaps tonight then we had in quiet some time."

The win moved the Pirates to 18-6 on the season and should keep them ranked in the top 20 in 1A. Heading into the matchup, Enloe's team was ranked 20th in the TABC rankings.

"The kids are working hard and getting better," Enloe. It has been next man up all year. We stayed healthy in the flu issue. I think we made the right decision to stay shut down and come back. A few years ago, I had five kids miss one night so it can hurt you. It can be devastating to a playoff run"

The team will have little rest. On Tuesday, they will hit the road and travel to Chester for another district match up. Kennard will play next on Friday, Feb.2 at 6pm against Wells.

