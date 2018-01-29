AC baseball losses home opener to McLennan

From AC Athletics
McLennan’s Highlanders, the nation’s sixth-ranked junior college baseball team, swept Angelina College 4-1 and 11-0 in AC’s home opener Monday at Roadrunner Field.
Roadrunner pitchers Jarod Sprinkle and Jeremy Rodriguez teamed up in the opener to hold the high-powered Highlanders to just two earned runs over seven innings, but AC could manage just one score against McLennan pitchers over those innings. Sam Haley’s fifth-inning solo homer would be the Roadrunners’ only run of the day.
Sprinkle struck out five and allowed just two hits – none over the first four innings – in his four and two-thirds innings of work. Rodriguez struck out two and gave up a pair of hits while keeping the Highlanders scoreless over his two and a third innings.
McLennan’s Mitchell Caskey launched a two-run homer in the nightcap to fuel the Highlanders’ 11-0 win.
The Roadrunners will host Mountain View College on Wednesday in a doubleheader scheduled for a 2 p.m. start.
