Center PD arrests 3 men on drug charges, seizes crack, marijuana

Officers with the Center Police Department arrested three men who were allegedly caught in the act of making a drug transaction on Jan 27.

A search of their vehicle turned up crack cocaine and marijuana.

According to a press release from the Center Police Department, Sgt. Christopher Knowlton and Elliot, his K9, were patrolling the Florence Street area when they spotted a man that was known to CPD officers. Knowlton ran the man’s name and found that he was wanted on warrants out of the Center Municipal Court.

When the CPD sergeant turned back toward the man’s home, the suspect was no longer on his porch. However, he and other officers noticed several people in a vehicle behind the home, the press release stated.

The Center PD officers approached the vehicle and observed what appeared to be a drug transaction taking place inside the vehicle, the press release stated. After Elliot was deployed, the K9 alerted on the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle turned up about 9.5 grams of crack cocaine and .55 ounces of marijuana, the press release stated.

Randal Lamar Rushing, Trumaine Willis Bazile, and Donald Wayne Moss Jr. were arrested at the scene. The press release did not specify the three suspects’ charges.

“It is important to note that Mr. Rushing is currently out on bond for multiple drug-related offenses and that Mr. Bazile is currently out on parole for drug-related offenses,” the press release stated.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.