Indictment: Center man molested, sexual assaulted child in Nacogdoches County

In the wake of a recent grand jury indictment, deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 32-year-old Center man Monday in connection with allegations that he molested and sexually assaulted a child under the age of 17 on Dec. 1, 2016.

George Randall Gilchrist was booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail on three second-degree felony indecency with a child by sexual contact charges and a second-degree felony sexual assault charge. He was released from the jail Monday after he posted the bail for a collective bond amount of $150,000.

The Nacogdoches County grand jury that met in the 145th Judicial District Court indicted Gilchrist earlier this month.

According to the text of the grand jury indictment, Gilchrist is accused of molesting a child under of the age of 17 and having the child touch him inappropriately. Gilchrist also allegedly sexually assaulted the child.

