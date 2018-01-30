Lufkin PD seeking public's help in locating stolen dump truck used in ATM theft

The Lufkin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a dump truck that was stolen and used in the theft of a bank ATM early Tuesday morning.

According to Jessica Pebsworth, a spokeswoman for the Lufkin Police Department, a white dump truck was stolen from Brown’s Paving and a forklift was taken from a construction site on Hill Street. Both pieces of equipment were used to steal an ATM from the Regions Bank branch located on South John Redditt Drive.

Police told East Texas News they got the call around 6 a.m., but one customer found out about the elaborate theft through social media and had to see it for themselves.

“Well I was scrolling on Facebook saw that the ATM at Regions Bank was missing,” said customer Jeremy Hart. “So I decided to go and check it out for myself.”

However, the ATM was not the only things the crooks took last night.

“The dump truck was stolen from Brown's Paving from Raguet and they also stole forklift from a construction site on Hill Street,” said Lufkin Police spokesperson Jessica Pebsworth. “They drove the forklift into the ATM to free it from the pavement and they used the forklift to put it in the back of the dump truck and then drove away with it,” said Pebsworth.

Lufkin police were called to the scene around 6 a.m. by a citizen that saw the dump truck driving away.

“There was money in the ATM. I can't disclose the amount, but they did take off with the cash,” Pebsworth said.

The forklift was left behind, but Lufkin police are still in search of the dump truck.

On the other hand, customers are just happy no one was injured.

“I mean, just think of what would've happened if someone was actually going to the ATM at the time this happened. It would've been even worse,” Hart said.

As of now, there are still some holes in the investigation.

Police are going through surveillance footage to see how many people were a part of the crime and if any traces of evidence were left behind.

At last check, Lufkin police had not located the dump truck and are asking anyone with information to contact their office or submit a tip to crime stoppers anonymously.

