Lufkin PD seeking public's help in locating stolen dump truck used in ATM theft

The Lufkin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a dump truck that was stolen and used in the theft of a bank ATM early Tuesday morning.More >>
Burke, the largest mental health service for 12 Deep East Texas counties, celebrated a future expansion in Nacogdoches.More >>
The Texas Department of Transportation is reporting that a two-vehicle wreck in a U.S. Highway 190 work zone in Polk County is slowing traffic.More >>
Officers with the Center Police Department arrested three men who were allegedly caught in the act of making a drug transaction on Jan 27. A search of their vehicle turned up crack cocaine and marijuana.More >>
Stephen F. Austin director of athletics Robert Hill announced Tuesday that he will retire from his role on May 31, 2018, following an affiliation with SFA athletics that spans over three decades in a various number of roles throughout the department.More >>
