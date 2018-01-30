TxDOT: Wreck in Polk County work zone between van, 18-wheeler slowing traffic

The Texas Department of Transportation is reporting that a two-vehicle wreck in a U.S. Highway 190 work zone in Polk County is slowing traffic.

The wreck involved a van and a big truck.

"Westbound lanes of traffic on US 190 are being escorted by a lead car," said Rhonda Oaks, a spokeswoman for TxDOT. "Prepare for delays as emergency workers clear the scene."

