70-year-old man dies in Polk County crash

One person is dead following a fatal crash in Polk County.

About 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on U.S. 190 East. The crash occurred about 10 miles east of Livingston.

DPS says a preliminary crash investigation shows that a 2015 International box van was stopped due to construction, facing west on U.S. 190 when it was struck by a 2000 Dodge van.

The driver of the International van is identified as Steve Davis, 59, of Houston. DPS says Davis was not injured during the crash.

The driver of the Dodge was identified as Charles Damron, 70, of Livingston. Damron was transported to a hospital in Livingston where he was pronounced dead.

DPS says the crash remains under investigation.

