Lufkin police: Pursuit suspect in custody

By Hunter Sowards, Multi-Media Journalist
By Tia Johnson, Multimedia Journalist
LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) -

One person is in custody after a pursuit in Lufkin.

According to Lufkin Police Department Lieutenant Mike Shurley, a man identified as Abel Lopez was arrested after fleeing a traffic stop Tuesday night near Paul Avenue.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., Lufkin police officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation when the pursuit began. 

According to Shurley, the suspect would not stop for police so spikes were deployed, but Lopez took off on foot.

Shurley said they believe Lopez threw something from his car window during the chase and were investigating what it was.

A woman who was in the car during the pursuit was not arrested.

