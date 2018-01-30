Diboll rolls past Jasper, Lady pack comeback against College Park

Tuesday night saw the Diboll Ladyjacks continue their dominance of district play. The night also saw the number 1 recruit Quentin Grimes put on a show as College Park cruises past Lufkin.

Boys Scores:

College Park 84, Lufkin 56

Center 67, Henderson 45

Jasper 73, Diboll 70

Grapeland 78, Lovelady 56

Central 94, Corrigan 55

Shepherd 49, Hudson 40

Central Heights 68, Hemphill 39

Girls Scores:

Lufkin 61, College Park 51

Central 67, Corrigan 31

Diboll 64, Jasper 34

Valley View 49, Sam Rayburn 41

Hudson 72, Shepherd 15

Don't see your team's score? send a final to cbeames@ktre or tweet him @CalebKTRE

