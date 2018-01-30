Diboll rolls past Jasper, Lady pack comeback against College Park

Tuesday night saw the Diboll Ladyjacks continue their dominance of district play. The night also saw the number 1 recruit Quentin Grimes put on a show as College Park cruises past Lufkin.
Boys Scores:
College Park 84, Lufkin 56
Center 67, Henderson 45
Jasper 73, Diboll 70
Grapeland 78, Lovelady 56
Central 94, Corrigan 55
Shepherd 49, Hudson 40
Central Heights 68, Hemphill 39
Girls Scores:
Lufkin 61, College Park 51
Central 67, Corrigan 31
Diboll 64, Jasper 34
Valley View 49, Sam Rayburn 41
Hudson 72, Shepherd 15
Don't see your team's score? send a final to cbeames@ktre or tweet him @CalebKTRE
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.
358 TV Road
Pollok, TX 75969
(936) 853-5873
publicfile@ktre.com
(936) 853-5873EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.