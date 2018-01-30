Tx-DOT alerts of lane closures on U.S. Highway 59 in Nacogdoches

A traffic watch for those traveling north on U.S. Highway 59 in Nacogdoches this week.More >>
According to Lufkin Police Department Lieutenant Mike Shurley, a man identified as Abel Lopez was arrested after fleeing a traffic stop Tuesday night near Paul Avenue.
One person is dead following a fatal crash in Polk County.
The Lufkin Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a dump truck that was stolen and used in the theft of a bank ATM early Tuesday morning.
Burke, the largest mental health service for 12 Deep East Texas counties, celebrated a future expansion in Nacogdoches.
