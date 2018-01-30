Tx-DOT alerts of lane closures on U.S. Highway 59 in Nacogdoches

A traffic alert has been issued for those traveling north on U.S. Highway 59 in Nacogdoches this week.

Delays are expected for anyone heading north on U.S. 59 through the Nacogdoches south loop.

Highway crews are removing existing concrete pavement at the intersection just north of the south loop 224 overpass.

The work will require lane closures during the course of the week that will alternate as work progresses.

As a precaution the Nacogdoches Police Department were stationed on each side of work crews to alert traffic Tuesday.

The Texas Department of Transportation advises motorists to take south loop 224 east through the end of the week.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.