Rollover wreck slows traffic on Frank Ave. in Lufkin

By Kerri Compton, Digital Content Producer, Traffic Anchor
Wreck on Frank Avenue at 1st Street. (Source: KTRE viewer) Wreck on Frank Avenue at 1st Street. (Source: KTRE viewer)
LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) -

First responders are working a one-vehicle wreck near downtown Lufkin.

The wreck, involving an overturned vehicle,  happened sometime before 8 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Frank Avenue and 1st Street.

Traffic is sluggish in the area. There is no word on injuries at this time.

