Lufkin woman agrees to 10 years probation in fatal hit-and-run case

A Lufkin woman agreed to a plea-bargain deal of 10 years of probation for a fatal auto-pedestrian incident in which she left the scene and later crashed into a tree. At the time of the incident, she had her 4-month-old daughter in the car with her.

Shanna Janae Ellison, 21, pleaded guilty to second-degree accident involving death and state-jail felony endangering a child. As part of the plea-bargain deal, she agreed to 10 years of probation for the failure to stop charge and two years for the endangering a child charge. Ellison will serve the sentences concurrently, or at the same time.

Ellison will also be required to serve six months in the Angelina County Jail. She will get time-served credit for eight days.

As part of the plea deal, Ellison's driver's license will be suspended for a year, and she will be required to pay a $1,000 fine. She will also have to write an apology letter.

The hit-and-run incident claimed the life of Manuel Escobedo, 80.

Escobedo was crossing Martin Luther King Drive at about 8 p.m. on June 12, 2017, when he stepped into the path of the Dodge Charger Ellison was driving. Witnesses said Escobedo lived nearby on Bonita Street and was walking home at the time of the incident.

Ellison is accused of then fleeing the scene. A witness followed her to FM 2251, where she struck a tree near Susie Street. The witness said Ellison drove erratically and reached speeds of up to 120 miles per hour.

Ellison is expected to enter the plea in Judge Bob Inselmann's court at 9:30 a.m.

