Lufkin woman agrees to 10 years probation in fatal hit-and-run case

Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested two Tennessee women on felony money laundering charges after a traffic stop on Northwest Stallings Drive Tuesday night.More >>
A stolen dump truck and ATM stolen Tuesday morning have been recovered near the Angelina College baseball field.More >>
Hudson ISD has evacuated its middle school after someone found a written note indicating a bomb on campus.More >>
Agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested a Jasper County couple on Jan. 26 in connection to allegations that they were distributing pornographic photos of their 2-year-old daughter, according to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A Lufkin woman is scheduled to enter a guilty plea this morning in a fatal auto-pedestrian incident in which she is accused of leaving the scene and later crashing into a tree.More >>
