Dump truck, ATM found near Angelina College baseball field

A stolen dump truck and ATM stolen Tuesday morning have been recovered near the Angelina College baseball field.

"Angelina College officials contacted us around 7:15 a.m. to say they found the dump truck and ATm behind the baseball field off College Drive," said Jessica Pebsworth, a spokeswoman for the Lufkin Police Department. "The suspect or suspects were able to break into the safe using a trackhoe from a nearby construction site. They made off with an undisclosed amount of cash."

According to Lufkin police, the dump truck was stolen from Brown’s Paving and a forklift was taken from a construction site on Hill Street. Both pieces of equipment were used to steal an ATM from the Regions Bank branch located on South John Redditt Drive.

The truck and ATM were reported found near the baseball field Wednesday morning.

"Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call us at (936) 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-TIPS if they want to remain anonymous."

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.