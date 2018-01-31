Hudson ISD gives the all clear following bomb threat

No threat was found after Hudson ISD called in law enforcement to investigate a written note indicating a bomb was somewhere on the middle school campus Wednesday.

Just after 6:30 p.m. Superintendent Donny Webb said the Texas Rangers, DPS, Hudson police with assistance from a bomb dog searched the campus and did not find a bomb.

Webb said the findings were what they hoped for, and school will resume at regular time Thursday morning.

"As each of you are well aware, we experienced an unfortunate circumstance that required us to evacuate the middle school campus," Webb said in a press release. "First, I would like to thank each of you during this time of our investigation for your patience and understanding. Our top priority is that of safety for all students and staff of Hudson ISD."

Webb said authorities were called after the note was found on a bathroom wall that said, "There is a bomb."

Addressing rumors circulating on social media, Webb said he wanted to explain the facts of the situation.

Webb said when officials learned of the threat students were immediately relocated to another location, law enforcement was then called, a bomb dog was called in, and parents were immediately contacted using multiple forms of communication.

A previous report shows the threat was found close to 11 a.m. and it did not give any indication of where or when the bomb would be detonated.

"We decided at that time we should remove the kids from the campus," Webb said.

Webb said prior to authorities giving that all clear message, no students or faculty were allowed into the campus.

School officials thanked the multiple law enforcement agencies who ensured the campus was safe and secure.

